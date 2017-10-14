Safe Kids Columbus, U.S Health Works hosts free car seat inspection

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Cars lined up Saturday morning for free car seat checks. It was hosted by Safe Kids Columbus and U.S Health Works on Veterans Parkway.

Inspectors checked car seats, some even simulated how a car seat would function during a car crash.

Pam Fair with Safe Kids Columbus says car crashes are the leading cause of kid visits to the emergency room.

"If they're not sick they've been injured in some way unintentionally and it's a car crash that top of the list,” says Fair.

Car seat inspectors with Safe Kids Columbus were fully staffed explaining the proper ways to install car seats.

Inspectors also made it their first priority to look for recalled and damaged car seats.

A total of 500,000 car seats made by Diono was recently recalled nationwide.

To find more on if your car seat is recalled, you can check at www.carseat.org or www.safekidscolumbusga.org

