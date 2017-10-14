Koch Foods to build $40 million feed mill in eastern Alabama

ROANOKE, AL (AP) - One of the nation's largest poultry producers will build a $40.5 million feed mill in eastern Alabama.

Al.com reports that Koch (COKE) Foods will build a plant in Roanoke to produce prepared feeds and feeding ingredients to support the growth of Koch's Pine Mountain, Georgia, processing plant.

A county official says the plant will hire 27 fulltime employees and 19 truck drivers with a total annual payroll of $2 million. The plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Roanoke Mayor Mike Fisher lauded the work of the city, Randolph County Commission and development authority in landing the project.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield called the announcement a "major investment."

