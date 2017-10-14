Child dies after falling in grease pit at Auburn ice cream shop

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, a 3-year-old girl fell into a grease pit behind the Bruster’s Ice Cream store at 2172 E University Drive Saturday afternoon.

The child was reported missing earlier in the day and was found unresponsive. The child was rushed to the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika where the child was pronounced dead.

Video evidence from the scene shows that the young girl was playing with two of her siblings when she apparently fell through a lid covering one of the grease pits on the property.

She had been missing about 5-10 minutes when she was found unresponsive in the grease trap.

CPR was begun immediately by family and employees of Bruster’s. No foul play is suspected and the death investigation indicates that she drowned in the sludge that was in the six-foot-deep inground container. The death is being ruled as an accidental drowning.

Auburn police will continue to investigate the death, but it appears to be accidental.

