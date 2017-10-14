UPDATE: Suspects identified in Veterans Pkwy, Victory Dr. police chase

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The two suspects involved in a police chase that ended in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Veterans Pkwy and Victory Drive have been identified.

Jesus Jimenez, 31 and Cameron Workman,19, have been identified as the two suspects.

According to police, the suspects' vehicle, described as a red car, was initially pursued by police for traffic violations of reckless driving while traveling on Victory Drive Saturday night around 9:30 p.m.

Jimenez, the driver of the car in pursuit, sped away in his vehicle and then began shooting at the officers pursuing him during the police chase.

Jimenez eventually crashed into a separate vehicle, both suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police apprehended the suspects moments later where they were arrested and booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Workman is charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession and use of drug-related objects.

Jimenez faces 24 charges that include possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault, and attempt to remove an officer's gun.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court Monday at 2 p.m.

