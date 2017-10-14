ONLY ON 9: Heavy police presence on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus after police chase ends

In coverage News Leader 9 was the first to alert you on, Columbus Police confirm an evening police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Veterans Pkwy and Victory Drive.

Columbus Police confirm the suspect's vehicle, described as a red car, was initially pursued by police for traffic violations of reckless driving while traveling on Victory Drive.

The driver of the car in pursuit sped away in his vehicle and then began shooting at the officers pursuing him during the police chase.

The driver eventually crashed into a separate vehicle, where both a male and female suspect of the red car fled the scene on foot.

Police apprehended the suspects moments later.

The police chase started around 9:30 p.m.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate.

Continue to check back for developments on air and online.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.