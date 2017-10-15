Local organization hosts gala to honor victims, survivors of domestic violence

COLUMBUS, GA - (WTVM) October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and here in the Valley, an event was held in honor to celebrate victims and survivors.

On Saturday evening, the Annual Purple Promises Domestic Violence Gala was held at Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

The gala honored 12 survivors with a free gown, makeup, and hair for the evening.

Powerful Beginnings founder, Monika Thornton says the event was developed from personal experience.

"I, myself am a four-year survivor of domestic violence," says Thornton. "Once I went through my journey, I wanted to help women, and the services they needed to get away from that abusive relationship, and also to rebuild their lives. I left with nothing but the clothes on my back."

Powerful Beginnings is a Nonprofit Organization Inc providing transitional services to victims of domestic violence in the tri-city and Atlanta area.

