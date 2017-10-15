Columbus police investigate stabbing on Hamilton Rd. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police investigate stabbing on Hamilton Rd.

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to the 3500 block of Hamilton Road in reference to a stabbing of a woman. 

There are no other details at this time.

