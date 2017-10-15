Tax deadline creeping up on extension filers

(WTVM) - The countdown for filing 2016 tax returns is coming to an end for taxpayers who submitted an extension to file before the April 18 midnight deadline.

Returns are now due by Monday, October 16.

Typically, the extension deadline is Oct. 15, but because that is a Sunday this year taxpayers get one extra day.

Most taxpayers who got an extension must file by this slightly extended extension or they will start accruing the monthly, 5-percent, failure-to-file penalty on taxes due. But, because of Mother Nature's recent activities, the IRS has stepped in and given special consideration to victims of some natural disasters.

This year, IRS relief applies for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria who filed an extension; individuals and businesses in the affected disaster areas have until Jan. 31, 2018 to file their Oct. 16 extended tax returns.

The eligible taxpayers are in counties throughout southeast Texas, the entire state of Florida, the entire state of Georgia, all municipalities in Puerto Rico and the three main U.S. Virgin Islands.

Taxpayers whose ZIP code identifies them as living in one of these disaster areas are automatically eligible for the additional time to file their return.

For more information, check the IRS disaster site or contact H&R Block.

Any taxpayers who want help filing a tax return to meet the October tax deadline can call 800-HRBLOCK or find a local H&R Block office online.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.