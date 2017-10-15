Tax deadline creeping up on extension filers

In coverage News Leader 9 was the first to alert you on, Columbus Police confirm an evening police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Veterans Pkwy and Victory Drive Saturday night.More >>
In coverage News Leader 9 was the first to alert you on, Columbus Police confirm an evening police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Veterans Pkwy and Victory Drive Saturday night.More >>
Residents of a north Columbus neighborhood are speaking out about police not responding to calls.More >>
Residents of a north Columbus neighborhood are speaking out about police not responding to calls.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
One of the nation's largest poultry producers will build a $40.5 million feed mill in eastern Alabama.More >>
One of the nation's largest poultry producers will build a $40.5 million feed mill in eastern Alabama.More >>
Deer season has opened in Georgia for hunters using bows and muzzle-loading guns.More >>
Deer season has opened in Georgia for hunters using bows and muzzle-loading guns.More >>
The girl died after sustaining severe injuries from the approximately 20-foot fall.More >>
The girl died after sustaining severe injuries from the approximately 20-foot fall.More >>
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >>
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >>
The fate of a man accused of burning a Mississippi teen alive now rests in the hands of the jury.More >>
The fate of a man accused of burning a Mississippi teen alive now rests in the hands of the jury.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
A man has been arrested after allegedly killing his 11-month-old child.More >>
A man has been arrested after allegedly killing his 11-month-old child.More >>