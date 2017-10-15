Burglars smash car into Smiths Station gun shop

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - Lee County sheriff's deputies responded to calls of an alarm ringing at Flat Iron Arms gun shop.

The shop's owner, Rodney and Kristie Stariha, said they got to the store, located on Lee Road 246, after 6 a.m. Sunday morning, before investigators made it to the scene.

"Our alarm went off... the front was caved in, the lights were still off. There was nobody around," Rodney said.

The couple said someone deliberately crashed through their front doors and windows and tried to steal multiple guns and ammunition.

"They backed the truck up to [the front] and backed right into it," Stariha said. "Security camera showed them coming in... parked in front of the store planning it."

Stariha also said his footage shows the suspects making off with boxes of guns and ammo, but ultimately left empty-handed.

"They got away with some empty boxes because we don't keep the guns out. We keep everything secure," he said.

As the Lee County Sheriff's Office continues to search for suspects, the Starihas are left to clean up the mess and begin repairs.

"We got the landlord right here," Stariha said, "and he's looking at it, calling in people he knows... going to get some estimates and figure out how to fix this."

If you have any information on the suspects, you're urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

