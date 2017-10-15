2 teens arrested after shots fired on Englewood Dr., Mehaffey St.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are continuing to investigate a Saturday morning shooting that led to two juvenile's arrests.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Englewood Drive near the intersection of Mehaffey Street due to reports of shots fired.

The two suspects were arrested on multiple charges including theft by receiving stolen property and reckless conduct with a weapon.

