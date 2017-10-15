Residents of a North Columbus neighborhood say CPD is not responding to calls

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Residents of a North Columbus neighborhood are speaking out about police not responding to their calls.

Late Saturday night, residents of Murray Hills say they heard 5 gunshots ring out and immediately called the police, however, police officers never showed up.

Jill Porter, who lives in the front end of this neighborhood says she immediately took for cover after hearing the shots.

"It was 3 a.m, we still received no police officers driving by, no flashlights, nobody at the door, neighbors had all turned on their lights because they were the ones who apparently had called as well," says Porter.

Porter says she also made calls to police multiple times. She says besides lack of police response, the scariest part is the unknown.

“Is somebody being robbed, is it domestic violence, did somebody get shot? Is that person roaming through the neighborhood with that same weapon? That’s the most dis-concerning part, is nobody showed up for the safety for the community," says Porter.

News Leader 9 reached out to 911 Center at Columbus Police Department.

They say, "Under policy, they will always dispatch an officer or necessary response team when called."

But, it is necessary to give as much information when calling, and make it clear if you want an officer to come to your door.

Porter says she believes she followed all the necessary protocol rules.

“You hear about it, all over the city, but you don’t know it until it’s right in your neighborhood. Then you feel the same fear that everyone feels in their neighborhood that it already occurred in," says Porter.

Columbus Police Department is looking into inquiries about response calls.

