MCSD releases statement following teacher's use of racial slurs towards student

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District has released a statement following a teacher's use of racial slurs towards a student.

The information released through a school board member comes after the Reese Road elementary teacher was reprimanded and removed from the classroom following an investigation where the teacher used racial slurs speaking to students.

"The teacher meets all specified requirements for the position, one of which is teacher certification, and therefore she is paid on the Georgia Teacher Salary Schedule. Her current compensation is the same as it was at the beginning of this contract year, which is $52,326."

The former teacher was suspended for two days then moved to a non-classroom position, but still in the school district administration.

