CPD investigating pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
By Sharifa Jackson, Reporter
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus first responders confirm a pedestrian has been hit on Veterans Parkway at the intersection of Peirce Chapel Road.

Columbus Fire and EMS confirmed the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Columbus Police say a man was jogging on the road when a truck struck him.

News Leader 9 is told the pedestrian has been taken to Midtown Medical center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time and the extent of the pedestrian's injuries and those involved are unknown.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for updates.

