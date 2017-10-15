CPD investigating pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus first responders confirm a pedestrian has been hit on Veterans Parkway at the intersection of Peirce Chapel Road.

Columbus Fire and EMS confirmed the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Columbus Police say a man was jogging on the road when a truck struck him.

News Leader 9 is told the pedestrian has been taken to Midtown Medical center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time and the extent of the pedestrian's injuries and those involved are unknown.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.