News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Monday

CPD investigating pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy.

Columbus Fire and EMS confirmed the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Columbus Police say a man was jogging on the road when a truck struck him.

2 teens arrested after shots fired on Englewood Dr., Mehaffey St.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Englewood Drive near the intersection of Mehaffey Street due to reports of shots fired. The two suspects were arrested on multiple charges including theft by receiving stolen property and reckless conduct with a weapon.

Residents of a North Columbus neighborhood say CPD is not responding to calls

Late Saturday night, residents of Murray Hills say they heard 5 gunshots ring out and immediately called the police, however, police officers never showed up.

Suspects identified in Veterans Pkwy, Victory Dr. police chase

The two suspects involved in a police chase that ended in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Veterans Pkwy and Victory Drive have been identified.

Jesus Jimenez, 31 and Cameron Workman,19, have been identified as the two suspects.

Burglars smash car into Smiths Station gun shop

Lee County sheriff's deputies responded to calls of an alarm ringing at Flat Iron Arms gun shop. The shop's owner, Rodney and Kristie Stariha, said they got to the store, located on Lee Road 246, after 6 a.m. Sunday morning, before investigators made it to the scene.

Child dies after falling in grease pit at Auburn ice cream shop

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, a 3-year-old girl fell into a grease pit behind the Bruster’s Ice Cream store at 2172 E University Drive Saturday afternoon.?

Better Business Bureau advises consumers to beware of ‘pinkwashing’

Pinkwashing is when companies take advantage of pink products and services to support breast cancer charity groups and organizations.

Somalia truck bombing toll over 300 as funerals continue?

More people have died of their wounds in the past few hours, said Dr. Abdulkadir Adam of Aamin Ambulance. Funerals have continued and the death toll is expected to rise further.

Fort Benning hosts 2017 U.S. Army International Sniper Competition this week

Expected to compete are teams from U.S. Army units, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Air Force and at least four international teams and four civilian law enforcement organizations.



