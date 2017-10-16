AARP Smart Driver’s course offered at St. Francis Hospital

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn posted a sign on its door after a 3-year-old died after falling in a grease pit.More >>
The National Infantry Museum will salute thousands of service members who have served in the Global War on Terrorism since Sept. 11, 2001.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are on the scene of a car fire in Columbus.More >>
Road closures are underway near the National Infantry Museum in Columbus.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS confirm a pedestrian has been hit on Veterans Parkway.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
The toddlers, Jakarter and Keyaunte, were found with burns on their body from the stove after their mother, Lamora Williams, said she left them home with a family member for at least 11 hours.More >>
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >>
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
