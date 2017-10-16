AARP Smart Driver’s course offered at St. Francis Hospital

The AARP Smart Driver course will be offered at St. Francis Monday, Oct. 16.

The course will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sara Ruth Carroll Auditorium located in the Butler Pavilion at 2300 Manchester Expressway. The refresher course is specifically designed for drivers age 50 and older.

The course is sponsored by St. Francis’ PrimeTime program, and is open to anyone who is interested. The PrimeTime program is focused on helping people 50 and older live healthier longer lives by providing educational programs and health screenings.

Membership in PrimeTime or AARP is NOT required to take the course, however, AARP members do receive a discount.

The course costs $20 for nonmembers and $15 for AARP members (members should bring their membership card & driver's license for the discount).

After completing the course, participants receive a certificate of completion that can be presented to their insurance agent for a possible reduction in auto insurance premiums.

The Smart Driver course can help participants:

• Refresh their driving skills and knowledge of the rules — and hazards — of the road.

• Reduce their chances of receiving a traffic violation or getting into an accident.

• Receive a multi-year discount on their auto insurance.

To register for the Smart Driver’s course, call 706.320.8060.

