FIRST TO ALERT: Cooler & drier air push in behind this morning's showers

(WTVM) - This morning a cold front is pushing the area bringing some light showers to some. Rain chances stay low through the morning with drier conditions expected this afternoon. Clouds will clear, too.

Temperatures will take a big dip with highs topping out in the 70s all week and overnight lows starting off in the 50s. It will finally feel like FALL in the Valley! Drier air will drop our dewpoints into the 'pleasant' category of the muggy meter. Rain chances also drop!

Highs will slowly warm into the upper 70s and low 80s for the weekend with a few clouds building in, too. Next rain chance comes in early next week.

