WATCH LIVE: National Infantry Museum dedicates Global War on Terrorism memorial

The National Infantry Museum will salute thousands of service members who have served in the Global War on Terrorism since Sept. 11, 2001.

Service members include active duty, veterans, and those who died defending the county.

The museum will unveil its Global War on Terrorism memorial Monday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. The memorial includes eight panels etched with the names of nearly 7,000 men and women who died fighting the war on terrorism.

A 13-foot steel beam taken from the wreckage of the World Trade Center and donated to the museum by New York City firefighters sits atop the concrete columns representing the Twin Towers. Nine bronze figures representing an Infantry squad, illustrations of each service's role in protecting the nation, and narrative panels chronicling the nation's longest war are also featured.

The longest-serving commander of the United States Central Command, as well as several four-star generals, will speak at the event.

The dedication is open to the public.

