Road closes ahead of NIM memorial dedication

Road closures are underway near the National Infantry Museum in Columbus.

Thousands of veterans, active duty military, Gold Star Families, patriot guard riders and members of the public are expected to attend Monday’s dedication of the Global War on Terrorism at the National Infantry Museum. Therefore, Benning Boulevard will be closed at Torch Hill Road between 10:40 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The S. Lumpkin Road access to the museum will remain open during this time.

Drivers on Victory Drive may run into delays between 8:25 a.m. and 9 a.m. as police escort a convoy of motorcycles and cars transporting Gold Star Families from the Columbus Civic Center to the museum.

