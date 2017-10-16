Bruster's, City of Auburn expresses condolences after toddler drowns in grease trap

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“The Bruster’s family is horribly saddened by this tragic accident,” the sign at the Bruster's ice cream shop read.

Sadie Andrews was playing with other family members in a grassy area when she suddenly went missing. Sadie was found unresponsive in the grease trap several minutes after she went missing.

Surveillance video shows the child playing when she apparently fell through a lid covering the grease pit container.

Andrews was rushed to the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika but was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m. CT.

The City of Auburn released the following statement on this tragedy:

“The City of Auburn expresses its deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the unthinkable tragedy involving the death of a child near Brusters Ice Cream in Auburn this weekend. A preliminary investigation by Auburn Police Division determined that Sadie Grace Andrews, age 3, died as a result of falling into a grease trap in a grassy area near the restaurant drive-through on Saturday, October 14. Officers responded at about 12:45 p.m. and arrived as CPR was being performed on the child. APD Officers continued CPR efforts until paramedics arrived and transported her to EAMC, where she was pronounced deceased at 1:28 p.m. The site of the incident has been secured until the property owner can take additional action. The City of Auburn encourages the Auburn community to respect the family’s need for privacy at this difficult time, even as we join with them in mourning this tragic loss.”

Bruster's Ice Cream also released the following statement on their Facebook page:

"As the owner of the Auburn Bruster’s, our deepest condolences go to the family of the child who tragically died Saturday. They are acquaintances of ours and have been regular customers. We are truly heartbroken that this happened. Our thoughts also are with our young crewmember who tried to revive the child. Like all of us, he is quite shaken. The entire Bruster’s family is horribly saddened by this tragic accident. We continue to help local authorities investigate what caused this incredibly sad accident. We hope everyone in the community also will keep the family in their thoughts and prayers. Lance and Kara Latham"

Bruster's CEO Jim Sahene shares his condolences to the family in the following statement:

"On behalf of the entire Bruster’s Real Ice Cream family, our sincerest sympathies go to the Andrews family, their friends and all of those touched by this horrible accident. We cannot imagine the grief the family is going through. When the time is right, we will reach out to the family to personally offer our condolences and assistance. Our thoughts and prayers also are with the owners of the Auburn shop and their employees. In Bruster’s 28 years, nothing like this has ever happened. A thorough investigation is underway to determine how this tragedy occurred. As a precaution, we have asked all of our franchisees to conduct an additional inspection of their grease traps to make sure they are safe. As a father and grandfather myself, I cannot imagine the grief the family is going through. We can only hope that they find some comfort in the outpouring of support we have seen since this tragedy happened."

No foul play is suspected and the death has been ruled accidental.

The family has set up a fundraising page to help with the funeral expenses. If you would like to help click here.

