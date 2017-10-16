Bruster's Ice Cream employees in Auburn 'horribly saddened' after toddler drowns in grease pit

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn posted a sign on its door after a 3-year-old died after falling into a grease pit at the ice cream parlor on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“The Bruster’s family is horribly saddened by this tragic accident,” the sign said. "All of the employees working today were not there yesterday."

The ice cream parlor is asking for the public to hold its comments and questions.

Sadie Andrews had been missing for several minutes when she was found unresponsive in the grease trap.

This death has been ruled accidental.

The family has set up a fundraising page to help with the funeral expenses. If you would like to help click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.