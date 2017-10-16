Jury selection underway in Double Churches murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Jury selection is underway for the Double Churches murder trial.

Jacquawn Clark, Derain Waller, and Akeveius Powell all pleaded not guilty in the murder of Demonde Dicks, Jr.

Dicks was found dead at Double Churches Park from a single gunshot wound in June 2016.

News Leader 9 will continue to follow this murder trial.

