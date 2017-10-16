Columbus police arrest 46 in weekend crime sting operation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested 46 people in a weekend crime suppression detail.

According to a release, on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14, police targeted areas that are historically known for violent crimes and individuals with outstanding warrants in the city.

Total Number of Persons arrested: 46

Total Number of Charges: 143

Total Number of Felony Arrests: 35

Total Number of Misdemeanor Arrests: 99

Total Number of City Ordinance Arrests: 9

Total Number of Guns Taken from the Streets: 11

Total Number of Currency Seized: $6,351

Total Number of Vehicles Seized: 3

This follows previous stings on Sept. 5 where 14 people were arrested on Sept. 27 where 12 were arrested and were gang affiliated.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.