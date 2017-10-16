Columbus police arrest 46 in weekend crime sting operation - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police arrest 46 in weekend crime sting operation

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested 46 people in a weekend crime suppression detail.

According to a release, on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14, police targeted areas that are historically known for violent crimes and individuals with outstanding warrants in the city.

  • Total Number of Persons arrested: 46
  • Total Number of Charges: 143
  • Total Number of Felony Arrests: 35
  • Total Number of Misdemeanor Arrests: 99
  • Total Number of City Ordinance Arrests: 9
  • Total Number of Guns Taken from the Streets: 11
  • Total Number of Currency Seized: $6,351
  • Total Number of Vehicles Seized: 3

This follows previous stings on Sept. 5 where 14 people were arrested on Sept. 27 where 12 were arrested and were gang affiliated.

