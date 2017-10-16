Tractor trailer crash claims life of 1-year-old and Phenix City woman

(WTVM) – A tractor-trailer crash claimed the life of a 1-year-old and 29-year-old from Phenix City.

The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 15 around 10 a.m. when the tractor-trailer over corrected a curve on I-85 northbound at mile marker 48, exited the roadway, and traveled over the guardrail.

Cynthia Lynn Harris, 29, and 1-year-old Christopher Berni, Jr. died in the crash.

Christopher Lee Berni, 31, of Columbus, was driving the truck. He was taken to Columbus Midtown Medical.

Another infant was critically injured and taken to Scottish Rite.

This crash is under investigation.

