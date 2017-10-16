PAWS Humane awarded $100K grant

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - PAWS Humane of Columbus was awarded a $100,000 grant.

The grant was from the Petco Foundation to support its Community Cat Project.

“I believe I can speak for everyone at PAWS Humane when I say we are thrilled to be supported by and partner with Petco Foundation,” said Bobbi Yeo, CEO of PAWS Humane. “Without this generous grant, we would not be able to accomplish our mission to save more lives, and to ultimately get Columbus, GA to a no-kill city.”

The Petco Foundation investment will help to save lives of more community cats in Columbus.

The program includes humane trapping of community cats, followed by spaying or neutering, vaccinations, ear-tipping and the return of the cats to their communities.

For more information about PAWS click here.

