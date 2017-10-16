Suspects accused of murdering Columbus homeless man plead not guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two men accused of murdering a homeless man back in July made an appearance in front of a judge Monday.

Daquon Chisholm and Brian Harris both pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

The body of William “Billy” Andrew Edwards was found in a wooded area near 2nd Avenue in the early morning hours on July 26.

Edwards was later pronounced dead by the Muscogee County Coroner.

Both Chisholm and Harris’ cases have been bound over to Superior Court.

