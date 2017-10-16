Suspects accused of murdering Columbus homeless man plead not guilty

The Columbus Police Department has arrested 46 people in a weekend crime suppression detail.More >>
The Stewart Community Home on 15th Street in Columbus could be closing its facility within the next 30 days due to a lack of funding.More >>
As many as 30 two-man teams from around the world will participate in the 2017 U.S. Army International Sniper Competition Oct. 16-20.More >>
Two men accused of murdering a homeless man back in July made an appearance in front of a judge Monday.More >>
(WTVM) – A tractor-trailer crash claimed the life of a 1-year-old and 29-year-old from Phenix City.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
The owner of an Auburn ice cream store is reacting after a weekend death in which a 3-year-old girl fell into the store's grease trap and drowned.More >>
