Stewart Community Home could close, 52 residents possibly displaced

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – More than 50 elderly people with special needs may soon not have a home.

The Stewart Community Home on 15th Street in Columbus could be closing its facility within the next 30 days due to a lack of funding.

There are 52 residents at the home and 22 employees. Some of the residents have lived there for more than 20 years, according to the home's website.

