Phenix City-Russell County NAACP chapter hosts council candidate forum

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A local NAACP chapter working Monday to make sure their city council vote gets the attention they think it deserves.

The Phenix City-Russell County branch of the NAACP sponsoring a candidate forum for the recently vacated council seat.

The forum giving the people in District 2 an opportunity to meet and pose questions to candidates.

The District 2 seat was vacated when Johnnie Robinson Jr. died on August 3.

The NAACP branch does not endorse any candidate, but do support participation in the electoral process both on the national and the local level.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.