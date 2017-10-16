Mold in classrooms discussed at Troup County School Board meeting

A local NAACP chapter working Monday to make sure their city council vote gets the attention they think it deserves.More >>
It’s Homecoming Week at Columbus State University and a full schedule is planned for cougars past and present to enjoy.More >>
The Stewart Community Home on 15th Street in Columbus could be closing its facility within the next 30 days due to a lack of funding.More >>
A hot topic of discussion at Monday night’s Troup County School Board meeting was the mold in Rosemont Elementary School.More >>
As many as 30 two-man teams from around the world will participate in the 2017 U.S. Army International Sniper Competition Oct. 16-20.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
With $37,500 in hand, he says all he wants now is to see his record expunged.More >>
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
Two people are behind bars after they allegedly stole a car from a couple who offered to make them dinner, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. According to the report, the victims, a husband and wife who recently moved to Myrtle Beach from Kentucky, met the suspects on the beach on September 28. The two couples agreed to split the cost of a hotel room for that night. Shortly after, they all drove to pick up some groceries.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
