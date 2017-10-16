Mold in classrooms discussed at Troup County School Board meeting

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A hot topic of discussion at Monday night’s Troup County School Board meeting was the mold in Rosemont Elementary School.

Last week classrooms were left empty due to fall break and the high humidity levels due to a malfunction of the air conditioning system.

Which cause mildew and fungi to develop in parts of the school.

“It's important for us to have a safe learning environment for our students and that includes making sure that we provide that learning environment with no levels of humidity so over the course of the last week, we've done things to make sure that the school is ready for students and that they're in that safe environment,” said Yolanda Stephen, Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School District.

The district is awaiting test result after getting classrooms and carpets cleaned.

The board did want to make sure that parents and students were aware of what the fungi were and that the school does respect their decisions to stay home and work could be made up.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.