News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Monday

Tractor trailer crash claims life of 1-year-old and Phenix City woman

The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 15 around 10 a.m. in Troup County when the tractor-trailer over corrected a curve on I-85 northbound, exited the roadway, and traveled over the guardrail.

Fort Benning hosts 2017 U.S. Army International Sniper Competition

Expected to compete are teams from U.S. Army units, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Air Force and at least four international teams and four civilian law enforcement organizations.

Stewart Community Home could close, 52 residents possibly displaced

The Stewart Community Home on 15th Street in Columbus could be closing its facility within the next 30 days due to a lack of funding.

Mold in classrooms discussed at Troup County School Board meeting

Last week classrooms were left empty due to fall break and the high humidity levels due to a malfunction of the air conditioning system, which caused mildew and fungi to develop in parts of the school.

Columbus State University's Homecoming Week October 16-21

The week fires up on Monday, Oct. 16, with a mid-day kickoff event at the Clocktower and Cougar Madness in the evening. Hosted by CSU Athletics every year, Cougar Madness introduces CSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. Events continue through the week with something for everyone, from athletic events to service projects to a talent show and a bonfire.

U.S. Department of Education awards CSU with $3M grant

A $3 million grant was recently awarded to Columbus State University with a Strengthening Institutions Program grant to improve retention, progression and graduation rates.

Police: Mother charged in children's death placed them in oven

A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant.

Californians brace for emotional toll from wildfires?

Some will face the prospect of destroyed homes. All will face the possibility of lasting emotional damage.

Jury selection underway in Double Churches murder trial?

acquawn Clark, Derain Waller, and Akeveius Powell all pleaded not guilty in the murder of Demonde Dicks, Jr.



