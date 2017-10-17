Phenix City police search for Rainbow Foods armed robbery suspect

Phenix City police are searching for a suspect who committed an armed robbery at a local grocery store.

Investigators say the male suspect committed a ‘strong armed robbery' at a Rainbow Foods on Highway 431 in Phenix City Monday.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2813.

