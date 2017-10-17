FIRST TO ALERT: A quiet stretch of weather is here but we're tracking the next cold front.

(WTVM) - We're waking up to cooler temperatures this morning as cooler and drier air settled in yesterday. Morning lows are in the 50s (upper 40s for some) with highs expected to stay in the low to mid 70 range. These cooler than average temperatures takes us through Wednesday under sunny skies.

As we head through the rest of the week, look for a warming trend with highs making their way back to the mid to upper 70s - right about average for this time of year. For Friday and the weekend highs will reach the 80 degree mark.

Clouds will increase more over the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday. We'll be tracking another front into the picture bringing a decent chance of rain on Monday with lingering showers on Tuesday. Temperatures will dip again behind this front with highs near 70 by next Tuesday.

