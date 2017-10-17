Military family summit underway at the National Infantry Museum Tuesday

Three of the nation’s most senior enlisted officers along with their spouses will lead a panel at a military family summit Tuesday.

The Military Family Caucus Summit, hosted by the Congressional Military Family Caucus, will give military families the chance to discuss pressing issues that they may face. The summit will also provide an opportunity for all active duty, guard, and reserve service members and their families to talk about they face on a daily basis.

Breakout sessions that will highlight various aspects of military family life, from military spouse employment to military healthcare, education, benefits and more.

The summit will take place from 8 30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, and is open to the public.

