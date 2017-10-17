Military family summit underway at the National Infantry Museum Tuesday

A hot topic of discussion at Monday night’s Troup County School Board meeting was the mold in Rosemont Elementary School.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control encourage the public to stay ahead of the flu virus by becoming vaccinated before the end of October.More >>
A local NAACP chapter working Monday to make sure their city council vote gets the attention they think it deserves.More >>
For the first time, members of the Muscogee County School Board publicly heard from a special independent counsel hired to look into potential ethics issues that some board members believe may jeopardize the school district's accreditation.More >>
A man in West Georgia is wanted after he walked away from a work-release program.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
Construction workers finally heard his cries for help and called rescuers.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
A Texas woman is in custody, accused of beating two teens with a bat.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
Bond was set at $100,000 for the man accused of contaminating produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter on Sunday.More >>
