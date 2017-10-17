Troup County man wanted for leaving work release site - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Troup County man wanted for leaving work release site

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

A man in West Georgia is wanted after he walked away from a work-release program.

Troup County sheriff’s deputies say Larry Thompson Jr. left his work release without permission last week and has not returned.  Thompson now faces a misdemeanor escaping charge.

If you know of Thompson’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

