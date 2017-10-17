Health with Dr. Paula: Staying ahead of flu virus with vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages the public to stay ahead of the flu virus by becoming vaccinated before the end of October.

It’s recommended that everyone six months and older receive the flu vaccine.

Some people may feel flu-like symptoms after receiving the shot. Dr. Paula Walker King explains that the vaccine takes about two weeks to boost your immunity and protect against the virus.

Other tips to protect against the flu include washing your hands frequently, eating nutritious meals, keeping sanitizer nearby, and exercising.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.