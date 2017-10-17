2 arrested for trafficking nearly $1M worth of cocaine in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department arrested two men for drug trafficking, in collaboration with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The men, 49-year-old Kenneth James and 33-year-old Marcus Marshall, were arrested for trafficking nearly $1 million worth of cocaine in an ongoing investigation.

On Oct. 16 around 3:30 p.m., police and agents seized around 26.5 pounds of powdered cocaine.

During Tuesday's press conference, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said this week's drug seizure is only the beginning of a trafficking investigation law enforcement agencies hope to uncover.

"I'd like to say at this time, this is an ongoing investigation," Boren said. "It's not complete. What you're seeing now is a small part of what we hope of what we hope to accomplish at a later time."

Still, Chief Boren said he believes this was a significant drug bust for his department.

"We've had some larger in years past," he said, "but this is the largest thing we've had recently."

Boren said agents found the cocaine inside a car when they arrived at Marshall's apartment located at Greystone Farms on Blackmon Road in Columbus.

Boren also said both James and Marshall had "prior federal arrests and convictions for trafficking cocaine."

As law enforcement continues to track down any associates linked to the suspects, officials, like agent Joe Chestnut with the GBI, said they are counting on continued collaboration to crack down on more drug traffickers.

"We have a good relationship with the Columbus Police Department and the DEA," Chestnut said. "We've worked with them many times in the past, and it's just a pleasure in our part to help in this investigation and future investigations."

Agents also seized a 2001 Mercedes Benz, S-5Z, 2011 BMW X-5, $24,000 in cash and four guns.

Marcus Marshall also faces several other charges including running from police.

James and Marshall will appear in Recorder's Court on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. ET.

