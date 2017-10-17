CPD arrests two men for trafficking nearly $1M worth of cocaine - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD arrests two men for trafficking nearly $1M worth of cocaine

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
and Jose Zozaya, Anchor/Reporter
Marcus Marshall and Kenneth James (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Marcus Marshall and Kenneth James (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department arrested two men for drug trafficking. 

The men, 49-year-old Kenneth James and 33-year-old Marcus Marshall were arrested for trafficking nearly $1 million worth of cocaine in an ongoing investigation. 

On Oct. 16 around 3:30 p.m., 2017, police and agents seized around 26.5 pounds of cocaine. Officers also seized a 2001 Mercedes Benz, S-5Z, 2011 BMW X-5, $24,000 in cash and four guns. 

James and Marshall will appear in Recorder's Court on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. ET.

