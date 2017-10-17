CPD arrests two men for trafficking nearly $1M worth of cocaine

The men, 49-year-old Kenneth James and 33-year-old Marcus Marshall were arrested for trafficking nearly $1 million worth of cocaine in an ongoing investigation.More >>
The Muscogee County School District will undergo an AdvancED review for accreditation October 29-November 1.More >>
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of Film, Music and Digital Entertainment for Georgia, answers this question and more at Columbus State University’s Department of Communication speaker series program Tuesday, Oct. 17.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – New details are underway in the death of a 3-year-old who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
For the first time, members of the Muscogee County School Board publicly heard from a special independent counsel hired to look into potential ethics issues that some board members believe may jeopardize the school district's accreditation.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
Two leading senators say they have the "basic outlines" of a bipartisan deal to resume payments to health insurers that President Donald Trump has blocked.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
The NOPD is investigating a homicide by cutting in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
