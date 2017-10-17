WATCH LIVE: Columbus police hosts press conference for an ongoin - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

WATCH LIVE: Columbus police hosts press conference for an ongoing investigation

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department will host a news conference on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Mobile users click here to watch live. 

According to police, the conference will be in reference to a multi-jurisdiction operation and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly