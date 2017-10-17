WATCH LIVE: Columbus police hosts press conference for an ongoing investigation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department will host a news conference on Tuesday at 3 p.m.More >>
For the first time, members of the Muscogee County School Board publicly heard from a special independent counsel hired to look into potential ethics issues that some board members believe may jeopardize the school district's accreditation.More >>
It's an ongoing debate over comments a former teacher in Columbus made to two students at Reese Road Elementary School.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has arrested 46 people in a weekend crime suppression detail.More >>
Our investigation uncovered wrongdoing by a local business owner prompting a state investigation.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
The NOPD is investigating a homicide by cutting in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
