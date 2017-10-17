Coroner says 'lid was not secure at all' after Auburn toddler drowns in grease trap

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – New details are underway in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, Sadie Andrews stepped on the lid of the grease trap, which was on ground level and the lid released because it was not secure at all.

Harris says it appears the lid was just laying on top of the grease trap. He also said she fell in and it happened in just a couple seconds, captured on the business' security camera

Sadie’s father noticed her missing in less than a minute and they called 911. The father thought someone had taken Sadie or she was lost.

Minutes later she was found unresponsive in a grease trap at the ice cream shop.

She will be laid to rest Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Auburn.

A support page has been posted to support the family and funeral expenses. To help this family, click here.

All death cases in Lee County are presented to a grand jury.

