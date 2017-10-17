Muscogee County School District to undergo review for accreditation

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District will undergo an AdvancED review for accreditation October 29-November 1.

The AdvancED company's process will include an evaluation and engagement review of MCSD.

MCSD’s previous accreditation was granted in 2012 and reviews are required every 5 years.

AdvancED will focus on the performance standards organized under three domains: Leadership Capacity, Learning Capacity, and Resource Capacity.

The team will share findings with district leaders and make an accreditation recommendation.

“Our district is excited to host the AdvancED Engagement Review Team at the end of October. We look forward to sharing our district’s progress and many accomplishments since the previous site visit, as well as the visiting team’s recommendations for continual improvement,” said Dr. David Lewis.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.