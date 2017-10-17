SPECIAL REPORT: Sidelined - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SPECIAL REPORT: Sidelined

By Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
Connect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -  After his dreams were crushed by disease, find out how a sidelined football player still motivates his team and inspires his community.

Watch Sidelined, Wednesday, October 18, 2017, on WXTX Fox 54.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly