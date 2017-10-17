Columbus State University School of Nursing celebrates 50th Anniversary

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – This year marks the 50th anniversary of Columbus State University’s School of Nursing. Since the institution’s first class enrolled in 1967, more than 2,700 nurses have earned degrees from the school.

The School of Nursing will recognize the occasion at a series of events on Oct. 20 held in conjunction with CSU’s Homecoming Week.

The activities, which provide alumni with an opportunity to reconnect and network with one another, include an Alumni Association Recognition Luncheon, an Open House, and a Rooftop Celebration.

At the Alumni Association Recognition Luncheon, seven alumni will be recognized for significant career achievements in academic and clinical settings. Honorees are Dr. Christi Deaton, Jean Hartin, Amanda Hawkins, Aleta Henderson, Dr. Brian Holland, Barbara McKnight and Dr. Geneva Turner.

Following the luncheon, an open house will guide alumni through the School of Nursing’s new home on the RiverPark campus in Frank Brown Hall.

The celebration continues into the night with a rooftop party, as Columbus’s own DNR Band hits the stage with an eclectic mix of oldies.

Click here to learn more about CSU’s School of Nursing 50th Anniversary events.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.