Auburn University students facing eviction appear in court

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – A handful of Auburn University students facing eviction were in court Tuesday.

Our cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, but the city reveals a 10-day investigation uncovered none of the license plates on property at the Dumas Drive location matched up with last names.

That is what led to the search warrant— then furthering the investigation when city planners say evidence like bibles with names engraved on them and other personal items proved more than two unrelated people were living there.

One of the Auburn City Planners who was part of the 10-day investigation explains what is going to happen over the next week.

“We will need to make a visit to see if they are in compliance or not if we will report that to court next week, and the judge will make a sentencing based on that,” said Kaleb Kirkpatrick, with Auburn City Planning.

The defense attorney testified in court that this city ordinance is unconstitutional and is violating due process and the equal protection clause by the way the ordinance is enforced.

The case will be heard again next week where a judge will decide how much or if any fines will be issued.

