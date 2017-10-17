Georgia Military College celebrates 21 years in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Georgia Military College is celebrating 21 years in Columbus.

A celebration was held Tuesday at the Columbus campus on Blackmon Road.

Georgia Military College first opened at Fort Benning in 1997.

Organizers of the event say it's great to be part of Georgia Military College.

“It is amazing that we are 138-years-old and spread across the state of Georgia. We have 13 locations located throughout the state of Georgia, and we have been here for 21 years,” said Holly Arnold, Executive Director of GMC.

Tuesday’s celebration is also in conjunction with the institutions 138th birthday.

