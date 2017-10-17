Georgia Lottery raises more than $19 billion since its creation

(WTVM) – The Georgia Lottery is celebrating raising more than $19 billion for education in the state.

The lottery says the first fiscal quarter of this year brought in the largest profits ever at more than $290 million.

That has built on the lottery's growth since 1993 when they began their hope program to fund scholarships and Pre-K programs.

Their record quarter follows a record year in 2016 raising more than $1 billion.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.