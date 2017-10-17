Georgia Lottery raises more than $19 billion since its creation - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Georgia Lottery raises more than $19 billion since its creation

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Georgia Lottery) (Source: Georgia Lottery)

(WTVM) – The Georgia Lottery is celebrating raising more than $19 billion for education in the state.

The lottery says the first fiscal quarter of this year brought in the largest profits ever at more than $290 million.

That has built on the lottery's growth since 1993 when they began their hope program to fund scholarships and Pre-K programs.

Their record quarter follows a record year in 2016 raising more than $1 billion.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly