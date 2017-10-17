Georgia public education leader visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Georgia education leader visited Columbus Tuesday to fight for public education.

Sid Chapman knows public education is a huge topic for everyone. He wants people to know that he is doing everything that he and Georgia Association of Educators can do to keep the funding up.

Also, he makes sure that schools are receiving the right teachers. Chapman says they want to turn their focus on the students, not just the schools.

“The focus is to have a quality education, public education for every student in Georgia,” said Chapman.

Chapman wants to improve the pay for everyone involved in the public education system such as bus drivers and cafeteria staff workers.

