Alabama coroners hold training session in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Coroners across the state of Alabama are getting a helping hand in East Alabama when it comes to crime scenes and death investigations.

The Russell County Emergency Management Agency held a coroners training. Numerous coroners, sheriffs, and police officers were there.

They talked about drone safety, also how to handle the public, and how to deal with the family of a person who has died.

Russell County Corner Arthur Sumbry said the training was successful.

“This is our first one that we have put on and I feel really good about the people. I mean, everybody works great with us having Alabama Forensics Science beside us and kind of leading the way for us, this is an awesome training for all of us to do today,” said Sumbry.

Russell County plans to host another training next year.

Each official who attended Tuesday’s training received 8 hours of education credit.

