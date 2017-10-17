Greater Columbus Fair runs November 9-19

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Greater Columbus Fair is now here in the fountain city.

The festivities start Thursday, November 9 and it will last ten days at the Columbus Civic Center.

Below is hours of operation, ticket prices, and special discount nights information.

Hours of Operation

Monday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Nightly ticket prices and promotions

Thursday, Nov 9 - Opening Night - Buddy Night*

ADULT: $5

SENIORS: $3

KIDS (AGES 3 - 9) $3

CHILD (AGES 2 AND UNDER): Free

Buddy Night - Buy one armband for $25, Get one Free. Both parties must be present at the time of purchase.

Friday, Nov. 10 - Fried Day

ADULT: $5

SENIORS: $3

KIDS (AGES 3 - 9) $3

CHILD (AGES 2 AND UNDER): Free

Unlimited Rides - $25

Fried Day - One Fried Oreo Only $1, Available only on Midway.

Saturday, Nov. 11 - Veterans Day

ADULT: $7

SENIORS: $3

KIDS (AGES 3 - 9) $3

CHILD (AGES 2 AND UNDER): Free

Unlimited Rides $25

Veterans Day - Free Admission for Active Duty Military and Veterans with ID.

Columbus Ice Rink – 4-9 p.m. / Free admission for skating with paid fair admission. Pay just $3 for skate rental.

Sunday, Nov. 12

ADULT: $5

SENIORS: $3

KIDS (AGES 3 - 9) $3

CHILD (AGES 2 AND UNDER): Free

Unlimited Rides - $25

Columbus Ice Rink – 4-9 p.m. / Free admission for skating with paid fair admission. Pay just $3 for skate rental.

Monday, Nov. 13 - Mommy Day

ADULT: $5

SENIORS: $3

KIDS (AGES 3 - 9) $3

CHILD (AGES 2 AND UNDER): Free

Unlimited Rides - $20

Mommy Day - Mothers get FREE Admission and FREE Armband with 1 Paid Child Admission and Armband!

Tuesday, Nov. 14 - One Hour Free

ADULT: $5

SENIORS: $3

KIDS (AGES 3 - 9) $3

CHILD (AGES 2 AND UNDER): Free

5-6 p.m. FREE ADMISSION FREE RIDES!

Unlimited Rides - $20, beginning at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 - Soup-er Wednesday

ADULT: $5

SENIORS: $3

KIDS (AGES 3 - 9) $3

CHILD (AGES 2 AND UNDER): Free

Unlimited Rides - $20

Bring 3 non-perishable canned good items for the Valley Rescue Mission to receive 3 armbands for only $33! (Cannot be sold separately, all parties must be present at the time of purchase, must have 3 canned good items.)

Thursday, Nov. 16 - Dollar Night

ADMISSION: $1

ALL RIDES, PER PERSON, PER RIDE: $1

SELECT FOOD & GAMES: $1

Armbands not available.

Columbus Ice Rink – 5-7 p.m. / Free admission for skating with paid fair admission. Pay just $3 for skate rental

Friday, Nov. 17-Sunday Nov. 19

ADULT: $7

SENIORS: $3

KIDS (AGES 3 - 9) $3

CHILD (AGES 2 AND UNDER): Free

Unlimited Rides - $25

Columbus Ice Rink / Free admission for skating with paid fair admission during hours below. Pay just $3 for skate rental.

