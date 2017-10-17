Greater Columbus Fair runs November 9-19

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Folks who visit the Uptown Columbus area will soon have a new restaurant to visit. According to the Uptown Columbus Facebook page, The Simple Greek restaurant will be opening soon at 1228 Broadway.More >>
Columbus police need your help finding a murder suspect. A gunman opened fire on February 10 around 12:40 p.m. killing Eric Parker.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting on South Railroad Street and the victim has now been identified. Friends and neighbors who knew the victim are remembering her.More >>
Close to 800 high school students got a special treat earlier this week at the National Infantry Museum. They teamed up with veterans for a so-called day of learning and interaction. They came from more than a dozen high schools in the Columbus area.More >>
The James C. Morgan Detention Facility Jail has the size to hold 135 inmates with 119 of those designated for males and 16 for females. With a growing demand to house more inmates, the county feels the time is now for jail renovations.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Professor Joseph Mifsud has disappeared. He fits the description of Foreign Contact 1 in the FBI's affidavit against candidate Trump's former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.More >>
