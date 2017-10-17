Muscogee County Sheriff's Office warns public of phone scam

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam.

According to deputies, scammers are calling residents asking for money to avoid a warrant for your arrest.

The MCSO says they will never call and ask you to pay money to avoid a warrant for your arrest.

If you have any questions or think you may be a victim of this scam, you are asked to call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.

