SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 10

(WTVM) – It doesn't get much bigger than one game for a playoff spot, which is why Glenwood at Springwood is the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

The Glenwood Gators dropped their first two region games in a pair of one-point losses.

The Wildcats opened the season with three straight wins, but have lost their last five in a row.

A win Friday night erases all that and gets the 'Cats into the AISA playoffs.

Glenwood at Springwood is our Sports Overtime Game of the Week things kick off Friday night at 8 p.m. ET at Springwood Stadium in Lanett.

