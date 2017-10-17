9 Georgians make Forbes' 2017 list of 400 richest people in America

(WTVM) – Forbes has released its 2017 list of the 400 richest people in America. Of those 400, 9 are from right here in the Peach State.

Number one for the 24th consecutive year is Bill Gates, who is now worth $89 billion, up $8 billion from a year ago.

Below are the richest people in Georgia, their worth, and their claim to fame.

#39 - Jim Kennedy - $12 billion – Atlanta, GA – Cox Enterprises

#144 – Bubba Cathy - $4.6 billion – Atlanta, GA – Chick-fil-A

#144 – Dan Cathy - $4.6 billion – Atlanta, GA – Chick-fil-A

#144 – Gary Rollins - $4.6 billion – Atlanta, GA – Rollins, Inc / Orkin

#144 – Randall Rollins - $4.6 billion – Atlanta, GA – Rollins, Inc / Orkin

#150 – Bernard Marcus - $4.5 billion – Atlanta, GA – Home Depot co-founder / Georgia Aquarium benefactor

#186 – Arthur Blank - $3.8 billion – Atlanta, GA – Home Depot co-founder / Atlanta Falcons owner

#359 – Ted Turner - $2.2 billion – Atlanta, GA - CNN founder / former Atlanta Braves owner

#388 – David Zalik - $2 billion – Atlanta, GA - GreenSky

The minimum net worth to make The Forbes 400 list of richest Americans is now a record $2 billion, up from $1.7 billion a year ago.

The group’s total net worth climbed to $2.7 trillion, up from $2.4 trillion, and the average net worth rose to $6.7 billion, up from $6 billion.

